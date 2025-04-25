Birthday boy Estevao scores then vomits as altitude takes its toll in La Paz

LA PAZ :Palmeiras forward Estevao had an 18th birthday to remember on Thursday, netting their second in a 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over Bolivar before dropping to the turf, vomiting and leaving the field on a stretcher as the high altitude of La Paz took its toll.

Estevao doubled his side's lead just before halftime but was showing signs of fatigue before the break. In the second half he fell to the ground and vomited before being carried off around the hour mark.

He remained unwell on the bench and was given medication by the Palmeiras medical staff during the match, which was played at an elevation of around 3,650 metres.

"It took me a while to get used to it and unfortunately I couldn't continue," he told Paramount+. "It was really a matter of the altitude. It's surreal here."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Estevao's replacement Mauricio went on to score the winner as Palmeiras made it three wins from three in Group G.

Chelsea signed Estevao last year for a reported fee of 29 million pounds ($38.54 million) and he is set to join the London side later in 2025.

($1 = 0.7525 pounds)