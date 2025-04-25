Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Birthday boy Estevao scores then vomits as altitude takes its toll in La Paz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Birthday boy Estevao scores then vomits as altitude takes its toll in La Paz

Birthday boy Estevao scores then vomits as altitude takes its toll in La Paz
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group Stage - Bolivar v Palmeiras - Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia - April 24, 2025 Palmeiras' Estevao Willian celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Manuel Claure/ File Photo
Birthday boy Estevao scores then vomits as altitude takes its toll in La Paz
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group Stage - Bolivar v Palmeiras - Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia - April 24, 2025 Palmeiras' Estevao Willian celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Manuel Claure/ File Photo
25 Apr 2025 05:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LA PAZ :Palmeiras forward Estevao had an 18th birthday to remember on Thursday, netting their second in a 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over Bolivar before dropping to the turf, vomiting and leaving the field on a stretcher as the high altitude of La Paz took its toll.

Estevao doubled his side's lead just before halftime but was showing signs of fatigue before the break. In the second half he fell to the ground and vomited before being carried off around the hour mark.

He remained unwell on the bench and was given medication by the Palmeiras medical staff during the match, which was played at an elevation of around 3,650 metres.

"It took me a while to get used to it and unfortunately I couldn't continue," he told Paramount+. "It was really a matter of the altitude. It's surreal here."

Estevao's replacement Mauricio went on to score the winner as Palmeiras made it three wins from three in Group G.

Chelsea signed Estevao last year for a reported fee of 29 million pounds ($38.54 million) and he is set to join the London side later in 2025.

($1 = 0.7525 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement