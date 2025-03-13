Bisseck earns first Germany call-up as eight players return amid injuries

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has called up Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck for the first time in the squad for the match against Italy in the Nations League quarter-finals while Nadiem Amiri returns after a five-year absence.

Bisseck, a Germany youth international, has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season and is no stranger to Milan's San Siro, which will host the first leg on March 20. The return will be held three days later in Dortmund.

Amiri, on the other hand, last played for Germany in 2020 and has earned a call-up with seven goals and three assists for Mainz this season after becoming an integral cog for the third-placed side chasing Champions League football.

There are seven other players returning to the squad, including Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) and Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) while Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz are out injured.

"Although we have to cope with some absences, we generally have a very good squad," Nagelsmann said.

"We chose these players out of conviction and tried to replace the lack of quality with quality, with players who are eager to play.

"The quarter-final against Italy is very important for us. These are two games that we absolutely must and want to play positively."

The quarter-final has an added bonus, with the winners set to host the Nations League semi-finals and finals in June.

Should Germany win the tie, the matches will be held in Munich and Stuttgart while Turin is in the running if Italy prevail.

GERMANY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nuebel, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defence: Yann Aurel Bisseck, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah

Midfield: Karim Adeyemi, Nadiem Amiri, Robert Andrich, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gros, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Angelo Stiller

Forwards: Jonathan Burkardt, Tim Kleindienst, Deniz Undav