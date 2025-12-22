Bissouma to miss Mali’s Cup of Nations opener

RABAT, Dec ‌21 : Mali will be without Yves Bissouma for their opening Africa Cup of Nations game on Monday, but coach Tom Saintfiet is confident the midfielder will make a positive contribution at the tournament in Morocco.

Bissouma is one of three players unavailable ‌for the Group A match against Zambia ‌in Casablanca along with central defender Sikou Niakate and right back Hamari Traore.

Bissouma, 29, has yet to feature for his club Tottenham Hotspur since being dropped before the Super Cup clash with Paris St Germain in August, ‍and underwent ankle surgery after suffering an injury playing in a World Cup qualifier.

His 72 minutes against Madagascar on was the only action he has seen this season.

Saintfiet said on Sunday ​that Bissouma was training ‌and could be considered for their second group game against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Friday.

"In ​many major tournaments, some players start with injuries and then become ⁠most dangerous in the ‌quarter-finals, semi-finals, or final," the Mali coach said.

"Yves is my ​captain, he's important, he's the leader of our team and we have assurances that Yves will ‍be ready during the tournament.

"When the matches get tougher, we'll ⁠be glad to have him with us. We need a ​captain who's present both ‌mentally and physically," Saintfiet added.