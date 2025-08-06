Logo
Black Cap O’Rourke out of second Zimbabwe test with back injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - February 24, 2025 New Zealand's Will O'Rourke in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

06 Aug 2025 09:46AM
Black Caps paceman Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second test against Zimbabwe by a back injury and will return to New Zealand for treatment, the team said on Wednesday.

O'Rourke pulled up injured after taking 3-28 in the second innings of last week's first test in Bulawayo to help the tourists to a victory by nine wickets.

Uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister was already in Zimbabwe as injury cover and will remain with the squad for the remainder of the tour.

The second and final test starts at the same Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
