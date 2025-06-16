Boca chances depend on clashes with Europe's heavyweights - coach Russo

MIAMI :Boca Juniors will begin their Club World Cup campaign knowing their chances of advancing to the knockout stage will largely depend on the outcome of their matches against Europe’s heavyweights, coach Miguel Angel Russo said on Sunday.

Boca face Benfica at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, a day after Bayern Munich obliterated Auckland City 10-0 in another Group C game.

"Bayern's opponents (Auckland City) are semi-professionals, and I don't mean any disrespect. Bayern and Benfica are at another level," Russo, who just started his third stint as Boca head coach, told a press conference.

Asked about Boca's chances of advancing into the knockout stages of the 32-team tournament, Russo kept his eyes on the ball.

"What matters is tomorrow's game, we're not looking at what comes after this match," he said.

"We know that in seven, eight days we’ll play three matches, but the first one is the most important. Benfica are one of the great European clubs."

Boca can rely on getting a lot of support from the fans as Miami has been swarming with Argentine supporters.

"Our fans have always made the difference, they've always been there in the history of the club," said Russo, who has yet to decide whether former Uruguay international Edinson Cavani, who has been dealing with injuries, will start.

"With Cavani we're taking it day-by-day," he added.