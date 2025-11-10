Boca heap more misery on River with 2-0 Superclasico win

BUENOS AIRES :Boca Juniors earned a deserved 2-0 home league victory over River Plate in Sunday's Argentine Superclasico, extending their bitter rivals' dismal run with goals from Exequiel Zeballos and Miguel Merentiel.

The defeat leaves River mired in a slump, having lost six of their last seven league matches as they sit sixth in Group B of the Clausura competition with 21 points, 10 adrift of leaders Rosario Central.

Boca, meanwhile, notched a third straight league win to move top of Group A with 26 points and secure an automatic place in next year’s Copa Libertadores group stage, climbing to 59 points in the overall season table.

"We needed this match to show that we have a great team. This is for all the fans who always support us," Merentiel told TNT Sports.

"This club deserves to play in the Copa Libertadores every year."

A scrappy first half offered little in the way of clear chances, with River limited to a pair of efforts from Maximiliano Salas and Kevin Castano that were comfortably saved by Agustin Marchesin.

The visitors were dealt a blow when Maxi Meza was forced off in tears with a knee injury, replaced by Matias Galarza.

Just when the match seemed destined to reach the break goalless, Boca finally broke through in stoppage time when Zeballos capitalised on sloppy River defending, cutting inside to fire past goalkeeper Franco Armani at the second attempt.

Boca doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half when Zeballos burst down the left and cut the ball across for Merentiel, who tapped into an empty net.

The hosts took full control of the game, pressing for a third goal and keeping River pinned back, while Merentiel thought he had doubled his tally from a set piece, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Boca were awarded a penalty when Milton Gimenez was brought down by Armani, but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

River had a final chance to pull one back, yet Galarza headed wide at the far post, squandering a clear opportunity and summing up the visitors’ frustrating afternoon.

Fans in the stands paid tribute to former coach Miguel Angel Russo, who passed away last month.

"We dedicate this (win) to Miguel, who gave everything for this club," Merentiel added. "We showed that we want more. We have to keep going, the tournament is still on and we have to go for it."

Boca will host Tigre on the final matchday of the competition next Sunday, while River will play at Velez.