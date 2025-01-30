Boca Juniors let lead slip as Union snatch 1-1 dramatic draw

SANTA FE, Argentina : Boca Juniors missed out on their first win in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura tournament after a last-gasp Franco Fragapane goal for Union cancelled out Marcelo Saracchi's early opener for the visitors on Wednesday.

Coming off a draw against Argentinos Juniors in their Sunday opener, Boca put in a solid performance in the first half, grabbing the lead just five minutes into the game after Saracchi hammered a powerful strike off the crossbar and into the net.

The second half saw the hosts pushing for an equaliser. But they struggled to create any clear-cut chances to breach a solid Boca backline until Fragapane pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire low and find the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

Earlier in the 78th minute, substitute Kevin Zenon could have extended Boca's lead, but goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo blocked his attempt in a one-on-one.