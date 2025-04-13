Boca Juniors seal Apertura last-16 spot with 3-1 win at Belgrano

CORDOBA, Argentina :Boca Juniors booked their spot in the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura Tournament with a 3-1 victory at Belgrano on Saturday, thanks to goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon and Carlos Palacios.

Boca are leading Group A with 29 points, three points clear of second-placed Argentinos Juniors, with three rounds of the regular phase remaining. The top eight teams from each of the two groups progress to the round of 16.

"I think we were deserved winners. It was a difficult match in a difficult stadium. They are a very aggressive team - we knew that from the start. We set out to fight at all times," Boca centre-back Rojo told TNT Sports.

"We are having a great time enjoying the present. We have to keep working because the best is yet to come."

The hosts thought they had struck early when Lucas Menossi tapped home after seven minutes, only to see the goal disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Boca eventually found the breakthrough in the 38th minute, when Rojo capitalised on a poor defensive clearance following a corner to score with a scuffed shot.

Rojo emerged as Boca's hero once again early in the second half, heading Nicolas Fernandez's goal-bound shot off the line, but the visitors' defence was undone in the 61st minute when Menossi headed in from close range to draw Belgrano level.

Zenon, however, restored the lead for Boca in the following minute with a fine finish from an Edison Cavani assist, and Palacios sealed the rout, firing into an open goal 14 minutes from time.

"We are all ready to play. Everyone has to give their best. Today it was my turn to be back (in the starting line-up) and I tried to do my best," winger Zenon said.

Belgrano sit 12th with 14 points.