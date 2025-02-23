Boca Juniors secure 2-1 win over lowly Aldosivi

BUENOS AIRES : Boca Juniors secured a 2-1 home win over Aldosivi at the Bombonera stadium in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Saturday, thanks to a stunning long-range effort from Luis Advincula and a late finish by Miguel Merentiel.

Fernando Gago's side's fourth win of the season leaves them third in Group A on 14 points. Aldosivi are 15th and bottom with one point.

In a sloppy first half, Boca went close through Marcos Rojo and Exequiel Zeballos, while Aldosivi wasted chances to break the deadlock.

Boca responded to the home crowd's disgruntled chants after the break, when Advincula latched onto Milton Delgado's through ball and curled a shot into the top right-hand corner, leaving goalkeeper Williams Barlasina helpless.

"I'm happy for that beautiful goal. I had been looking for it for a long time. Last year I know perfectly well that I did not have a good championship, now I'm trying to regain my form. Today I was able to get rid of that shitty feeling, so nothing, I'm happy because the team won," Advincula told TNT.

"We know the team we're in and what's expected of us, but sometimes things happen to us personally that prevent us from performing the way we need to, but now I'm back to the level I want to be," the defender said.

However, substitute Tiago Serrago, on loan from River Plate, pulled a goal back for Aldosivi in the 63rd minute with another unstoppable long-range effort that beat goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

Boca did not buckle under the pressure after the visitors threatened a second, and Merentiel's close-range finish, set up by Milton Gimenez, sealed victory for the hosts six minutes from time.

Boca next face Peruvian side Alianza Lima in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. They visit Rosario Central in the Argentine top flight on Friday.