Boca Juniors squander two-goal lead in draw with Central Cordoba
FILE PHOTO: Boca Juniors' Rodrigo Battaglia in action
FILE PHOTO: Boca Juniors' Miguel Merentiel in action
FILE PHOTO: Central Cordoba's Alan Aguerre celebrates
FILE PHOTO: Boca Juniors' Milton Gimenez with Carlos Palacios
FILE PHOTO: Central Cordoba's Ivan Gomez shoots at goal
22 Sep 2025 10:42AM
BUENOS AIRES :Boca Juniors had to settle for a 2-2 home draw with Central Cordoba in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament on Sunday despite taking a two-goal lead through Rodrigo Battaglia and Miguel Merentiel.

The hosts went close when Milton Gimenez’s header was brilliantly saved by Cordoba goalkeeper Alan Aguerre but eventually found the opener in the 41st minute when Battaglia fired home from close range after a corner.

Merentiel extended Boca’s advantage in the 56th minute with a composed finish from the centre of the box.

Cordoba responded six minutes later when Jose Florentin headed home following a corner and the visitors were rewarded for their pressure seven minutes from time when Ivan Gomez’s strike from outside the box found the back of the net.

Boca, third in the standings with 14 points, next visit Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
