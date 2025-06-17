Boca Juniors still in the mix at Club World Cup but may rue Benfica draw

MIAMI :Boca Juniors are still in the hunt for a place in the Club World Cup knockout rounds after their 2-2 draw with Benfica on Monday but their task would have been so much easier had they not squandered a two-goal lead against the Portuguese side.

Boca next face Group C favourites Bayern Munich, who thrashed Auckland City 10-0 in their opener, and the race to finish second behind the German champions could come down to goal difference.

While Boca were competitive and showed they deserve to share the stage with a strong side like Benfica coach Miguel Angel Russo believes there is still a gap between South American and European teams.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

Thousands of hardcore Boca Juniors fans are bringing extreme passion to the tournament and should the team exit before the knockout stages it would deal a heavy blow to the atmosphere at the event.

On Monday, Boca Juniors fans turned the Hard Rock Stadium into a sea of blue and gold.

KEY QUOTES:

Boca Juniors captain Miguel Merentiel: "It’s a strange feeling, to be honest. It leaves a bit of a bitter taste, and now it’s about moving forward. Now, we’ll focus on believing in ourselves, in our own tools, and we’ll come out in the next match to give our best."

Boca Juniors coach Russo: "Benfica suffered at times ... because Boca played a game they weren’t expecting.

"I think, at least for us Argentines, the gap is still very big with European teams. Maybe someday it’ll close but not yet. We have to keep working, fighting, looking for ways."

Benfica coach Bruno Lage: "We started the game well, we were the better team but we conceded two goals and it's difficult to accept.

"Our first goal was important, then we made more runs into the box and we could have won the game."