Boca Juniors suffer worst-ever run as Huracan loss extends winless streak

BUENOS AIRES :Boca Juniors endured their worst-ever run of form as they extended their winless streak to 11 games across all competitions following a 1-0 loss at Huracan on Sunday, courtesy of Matko Miljevic's second-half goal.

Boca failed to recover from their disappointing Copa Argentina Round of 32 exit earlier this week and now sit 13th in Group B of the Clausura, having managed just two draws before the loss to Huracan.

Miguel Angel Russo's team once again produced a lacklustre performance, with goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin emerging as their standout player.

"We are very angry about the team's current situation, but we know we have to turn this around," Marchesin told TNT Sports.

"We have great players. There is a lot of sadness within the squad. We have to work harder than ever to keep improving."

The hosts dominated the early proceedings, with Rodrigo Cabral coming close to breaking the deadlock when his deflected effort rattled the crossbar.

Moments later, Marchesin produced a stunning reflex save, using his feet to preserve the stalemate before making another crucial block in a one-on-one situation seconds before halftime.

Yet the Argentine keeper was finally beaten in the 65th minute when Miljevic fired a superb strike into the top corner to hand the Apertura runners-up Huracan their first win in the tournament.

"I think we are deserved winners," Huracan midfielder Leonardo Gil said. "We had a lot of chances to score. They only had a couple of shots on goal."

Boca next host Racing Club on August 9.

"The tournament has just started, we have to turn the page," Marchesin added. "We are very sad, but we have to be in the best possible shape at home."