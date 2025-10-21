Boland backs himself to deliver after tough Ashes in England

MELBOURNE :Australia paceman Scott Boland says he has nothing to prove in the upcoming Ashes, two years after being taken down in a 'Bazball' storm in the 2023 series in England.

Boland took two wickets at a cost of 231 runs across his two tests in the last Ashes, conceding nearly five runs an over in the drawn series.

It was a humbling experience for the Victorian quick who took 18 wickets on home pitches in the 2021/22 Ashes, including his unforgettable seven-wicket test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Former England captain Michael Atherton said in a recent column in The Times that England's batters held no fear of Boland despite the bowler's fine record of 62 wickets at an average of 16.53 from his 14 tests.

However, Boland said his rough treatment in 2023 was not adding fuel for the upcoming campaign starting in Perth on November 21.

"It is not about proving anything to anyone else," he told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

"I believe in my own skills. I am a proud cricketer, and every time I play, I want to put out my best performance.

"There are always going to be moments where you get tested, but I am learning to manage those better.

"Even when things are not going my way, I back myself to fight back and stay in the contest."

Boland has always had to wait for his chances in a test squad boasting Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - but the 36-year-old may be in action from day one due to a back injury to captain Cummins.

He appears in fine fettle, having taken eight wickets in Victoria's win over New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield last week.

Boland did two months of gym and rehabilitation work after the West Indies tour to be primed for the home summer and said he could see himself bowling all five tests against the English if required.

"I definitely feel as good as I have this year," he said.

"I would not be honest if I said I was not excited. Every summer I want to be in the team and playing a role.

"Even if I am the 12th man, I still want to be involved."

The nation's second Indigenous Australian to play test cricket, Boland on Tuesday helped launch a renewed partnership for the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) with the Melbourne Cricket Club and a training camp for indigenous talent at the MCG.

South Australian quick Brendan Doggett is currently the best chance to become the country's third indigenous player to break into test ranks despite recent injury troubles.

"That would be awesome," said Boland.

"You can see the skill he has. Brendan was in this (indigenous) programme five or six years ago and has progressed really well."