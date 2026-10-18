Boland strikes twice on rain-hit first day

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 18 : Australia bowler Scott Boland took two wickets in as many balls to leave South Africa 20 runs for two wickets at the close of play on a rain-hampered first day of the second test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Boland, who was the only change in the Australia team after their first 214-run test victory in Durban, bowled opener Aiden Markram for 11 and snagged David Bedingham for a duck with his next delivery as the South African batsman feathered the ball into wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s gloves.

Debutant Marques Ackerman was five not out and captain Temba Bavuma on four when rain stopped play some 40 minutes after lunch and did not abate, leading to stumps being called one hour and 45 minutes before the scheduled close.

A total of one hour’s play was possible after Australia won the toss and put South Africa into bat. The toss went ahead as scheduled but as soon as it was completed the covers came on again, after overnight rain, and play did not begin until two hours after the scheduled start.

South Africa were 11–0 when rain stopped play and early lunch was called, returning for a half hour after lunch during which Boland struck.

In his first test appearance in South Africa, the accurate seamer got the ball to nip in and induce an inside edge from Markram for his first wicket.

His next ball seamed away, tempting Bedingham into a nick and dismissing him for a golden duck.

Ackerman, making his test debut aged 30, was opening in a first-class game for the first time and despite obvious nerves, was circumspect in his shot selection against the Australian opening bowlers on a green top.

The test sees a return for South Africa’s top paceman Kagiso Rabada, who has not played cricket since the Indian Premier League in May, and hurt his hamstring in off-season training.

Rabada replaced spinner Keshav Maharaj and Matthew Breetzke won a recall in the middle order as Tristan Stubbs was dropped.