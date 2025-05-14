Logo
Sport

Bolivar's Vaca provisionally suspended after failed doping test
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Jul 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Bolivia midfielder Ramiro Vaca (10) controls the ball against Panama in the first half during a Copa America group stage match at Inter&CO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

14 May 2025 02:55PM
Bolivar midfielder Ramiro Vaca has been provisionally suspended for an alleged anti-doping rule violation, the Bolivian club said on Tuesday after receiving notification from South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL.

The 25-year-old Bolivia international is one of the top scorers in the Copa Libertadores with five goals in four games.

The alleged violation came following a failed test conducted after their 2-1 defeat at Sportivo Cristal in Peru last week.

"The club has initiated the corresponding legal process and will support the player in all stages provided by current regulations," Bolivar said in a statement.

"We trust in Ramiro's integrity and believe he has not voluntarily consumed any banned substances."

Vaca had been set to feature in Thursday's game in Brazil against Group G leaders Palmeiras. Bolívar are bottom of the group on three points from four matches.

Source: Reuters
