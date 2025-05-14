Bolivar's Vaca provisionally suspended after failed doping test

Bolivar midfielder Ramiro Vaca has been provisionally suspended for an alleged anti-doping rule violation, the Bolivian club said on Tuesday after receiving notification from South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL.

The 25-year-old Bolivia international is one of the top scorers in the Copa Libertadores with five goals in four games.

The alleged violation came following a failed test conducted after their 2-1 defeat at Sportivo Cristal in Peru last week.

"The club has initiated the corresponding legal process and will support the player in all stages provided by current regulations," Bolivar said in a statement.

"We trust in Ramiro's integrity and believe he has not voluntarily consumed any banned substances."

Vaca had been set to feature in Thursday's game in Brazil against Group G leaders Palmeiras. Bolívar are bottom of the group on three points from four matches.