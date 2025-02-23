Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Borja, Mastantuono on target in River Plate's 2-0 win over San Martin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Borja, Mastantuono on target in River Plate's 2-0 win over San Martin

Borja, Mastantuono on target in River Plate's 2-0 win over San Martin

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - River Plate v Mexico - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - January 21, 2025 River Plate's Miguel Borja celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

23 Feb 2025 10:40AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2025 10:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Argentina : Miguel Borja and Franco Mastantuono broke through a sturdy San Martin defence in the second half to secure a 2-0 win for River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Saturday.

River Plate, who are unbeaten in the campaign, moved to third in Group B with 15 points, a point above fourth-placed San Lorenzo who have a game in hand.

San Martin did well to limit the visitors' passing game in the first half, and the hosts could have led when Alejandro Molina fired on target off a corner, but River Plate keeper Franco Armani kept it out.

Defender Molina almost struck again in the 42nd minute when his shot from outside the box caught Armani off position but defender Paulo Diaz blocked the attempt.

However, Molina was unable to stop Borja on the other end when a through ball from Pity Martinez found the Colombian forward in the San Martin box in the 56th minute.

Borja shook off Molina and an onrushing keeper Matias Borgogno with an athletic first touch to break the deadlock.

The visitors doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Mastantuono found the bottom of the left corner off Gonzalo Montiel's pass, condemning a winless San Martin to their third straight loss in the competition.

San Martin, 14th in Group B, remained on three points after seven matches, four points below the top eight who qualify for the round of 16.

River Plate host Estudiantes next Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement