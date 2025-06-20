Botafogo and Inter Miami end European dominance at Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA :Thirteen years of European dominance in intercontinental club football came to an end on Thursday as U.S. side Inter Miami defeated Porto 2-1 and Brazilians Botafogo beat Champions League winners Paris St Germain 1-0 at the revamped Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s stunning free kick secured victory for Inter Miami after they came back from a goal down against the Portuguese side, while South American champions Botafogo delivered a disciplined display to outmanoeuvre PSG.

The results marked a seismic shift in a competition historically dominated by European sides, with the last non-European victory coming in 2012 when Brazil’s Corinthians defeated Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

Botafogo’s triumph was particularly striking.

The Brazilian champions entered the tournament with ample preparation time, arriving in the United States weeks in advance and conducting an intensive training camp in Los Angeles.

This stood in stark contrast to their gruelling schedule in December, when they had to play the final round of the Brazilian league before travelling to Qatar at the Intercontinental Cup with less than 72 hours to recover.

Against PSG, Botafogo delivered a tactical masterclass.

Their compact defensive formation frustrated the French champions, who enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

"The football graveyard is full of so-called favourites," said Botafogo’s Portuguese coach Renato Paiva.

His side’s discipline and composure were evident throughout as they nullified PSG’s attacking threats and capitalised on a rare opportunity to secure the win, netting the winner in a quick counter led by forward Igor Jesus in the first half.

Earlier in the day, Inter Miami showcased resilience against Porto.

After falling behind they rallied through Messi’s brilliance, with the Argentinian forward curling a sensational free kick into the top corner to seal the comeback.

Despite Porto enduring one of their poorest seasons in years, the victory was a significant statement by the MLS side on the global stage.

The results appear to underline a shift in the competitive balance at the Club World Cup, with non-European teams benefiting from improved preparation and better scheduling.

Brazil's Flamengo and Argentina's Boca Juniors will get the next chance to inflict defeats on European opposition on Friday when they face Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

A victory for either of the South American clubs would further weaken Europe’s grip on the tournament and show other teams from around the world they have nothing to fear from UEFA's elite.