Botswana make history with 4x400m relay gold, US take women's title

TOKYO :Botswana produced a brilliant performance to win the men's world 4x400 metres relay in atrocious conditions on Sunday, edging out the United States and South Africa in a blanket finish to become the first African winners of the event.

As rain hammered down, the U.S - who had scraped into the final after beating Kenya in a run-off on Sunday morning - led the way at the final changeover.

However, Collen Kebinatshipi, the 21-year-old winner of the individual title, ran a fantastic leg to snatch gold in two minutes, 57.76 seconds.

"I had to run the most strategic leg because of the weather," said Kebinatshipi.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I knew I had to go strong but still I wanted to save my energy for the last 100 metres. At the last 80m I pushed and started running faster. I am really grateful to have come home with two gold medals."

U.S. WIN SILVER BY FRACTION FROM SOUTH AFRICA

The U.S., winners of nine of the last 10 world titles, changed all four athletes for the final from their morning runoff, and took silver from South Africa by two thousandths of a second after both being timed at 2:57.83.

"I wanted to bring gold for these guys," said Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles champion who ran the last leg for the U.S.

"I am bit disappointed I couldn't do that today. The guys put me in a great position. We were not supposed to be here, so taking a silver is pretty good."

Wayde van Niekerk, the 400m world record holder, said he was pleased to leave South African athletics in good hands as he heads towards retirement.

"These are really confident guys in our relay, I have a lot of excitement about their careers and what is about to come," 33-year-old said.

"For me it is a privilege to say I finished my 400m career with these guys. It is my last one, but they are trying to convince me otherwise."

The U.S. resumed normal service in the women's final that followed on the drenched track with individual 400m champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone anchoring them to gold in 3.16.61.

The Americans finished the first lap neck-and-neck with the Jamaicans but Lynna Irby-Jackson ran a blistering second leg to give her team a comfortable lead that her last two teammates extended.

"When you have great teammates as I have, it's amazing," said McLaughlin-Levrone.

"My last lap felt it was like a victory lap for us. I just wanted to finish strong because you never know who is behind, chasing you. It was just an incredible race."

The Jamaicans held onto to second place in 3.19.25 despite the efforts of 400m hurdles gold medallist Femke Bol over the final leg for the Dutch defending champions, who finished third in 3.20.18.