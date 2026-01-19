Bottom side Wolves hold Newcastle to draw to extend unbeaten run

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Jan 18 : Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers snapped Newcastle United's three-match Premier League winning streak in a 0-0 stalemate on Sunday, as the embattled hosts went unbeaten in five straight matches, including four league games, for the first time this season.

Newcastle kept the ball to pressure the hosts with crosses, and it almost paid off in the 16th minute when Harvey Barnes's curling ball found Nick Woltemade in front of goal but the German headed wide from close range.

Wolves fought back with through balls past the visitors' backline but neither team had a shot on target for almost half an hour until Mateus Mane, with his back to the target, flicked right at the Newcastle keeper.

Hugo Bueno narrowly missed the Newcastle goal just before the break and Yerson Mosquera's jumping header early in the second half went over, while Wolves keeper Jose Sa caught Joelinton's close-range header in the 85th minute as both sides shared the spoils.

Eighth-placed Newcastle host Aston Villa next Sunday, a day after Wolves, 14 points below safety, visit Manchester City.