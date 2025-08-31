Bournemouth bring Tottenham back down to earth with deserved win

LONDON :The first clouds appeared on Tottenham Hotspur's new dawn as Bournemouth gave them a stark reality check with a 1-0 Premier League victory that flattered the hosts on Saturday.

Two wins from two league games after a rather unfortunate loss on penalties to Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup represented an impressive start for new manager Thomas Frank.

Friday's signing of Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons added to the wave of optimism apparent in the streets of north London before kickoff on a fresh late summer day.

Victory over Bournemouth to make it three wins out of three would have put Tottenham top of the formative table.

But from the moment Evanilson's deflected effort stunned the hosts in the fifth minute that never looked likely and had Bournemouth headed back to the south coast without three points it would have been daylight robbery.

Andoni Iraola's side were better in every department and at one point early in the second half had managed 16 goal attempts to Tottenham's one. That stat ended 19-5 in Bournemouth's favour after a futile late rally by Spurs.

There were boos at the final whistle from the home fans, which seemed frankly ridiculous despite a poor display.

Frank's side, despite beating Burnley at home and Manchester City away, are clearly a work in progress as they move on from the trauma of last season when they finished 17th.

Bournemouth, who threatened to qualify for Europe last season before fading, have managed to retain their best players over the summer and looked like a well-drilled outfit.

Their relentless pressing gave Tottenham no time to build and up front, the quartet of Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks and Evanilson led Tottenham a merry dance.

Evanilson fired them in front when Marcos Senesi slid a pass forward and the Brazilian's first-time effort flicked off Cristian Romero and flew past Guglielmo Vicario.

Bournemouth continued to suffocate their hosts and Semenyo was guilty of a bad miss with the goal gaping.

Semenyo soon played in Tavernier who was only denied by some desperate defending and Tottenham reached the interval with no further damage and with the chance of a re-boot.

But the second half proved no better.

Vicario, Tottenham's best player by far, made another save to keep out Semenyo and Brooks then sent an effort against the woodwork after yet another save by the Italian keeper.

When Tavernier thumped an effort into the side netting with the goal gaping, it appeared Bournemouth might pay for not killing off the hosts and they nearly did.

Tottenham's substitutes Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel livened them up and Tel came closest to an equaliser as his volley flashed wide of the post.

Despite their late nerves, Bournemouth held on to join Tottenham on six points from three matches.