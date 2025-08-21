Bournemouth sign Morocco winger Adli on five-year deal

Bournemouth have signed Morocco winger Amine Adli on a five-year contract from German side Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League club said on Thursday as they continue their recruitment drive after losing several key players.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the 25-year-old France-born Morocco international was signed for a fee of around 25 million pounds ($33.66 million).

Adli joins Ben Gannon-Doak, Adrien Truffert, Dorde Petrovic and Bafode Diakite as new additions at Bournemouth. The club lost Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and Illia Zabarnyi to Paris St Germain in the close season.

Adli started his senior career at French side Toulouse before moving to Leverkusen in 2021. He registered 23 goals and 25 assists in 143 appearances for the German club, helping them to an undefeated domestic league and Cup double in the 2023-24 season.

"Amine is a proven winner and someone that will be a real asset to our squad," Bournemouth's President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto said in a statement.

"He's someone that has competed at the highest level and his ambition is very much aligned with ours."

Adli will link up with Bournemouth ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bournemouth, who finished ninth last season, lost their opener against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool 4-2 last week.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)