Brandt double not enough as Dortmund held to 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt

DORTMUND, Germany, Dec 10 : Julian Brandt scored two goals for Borussia Dortmund but they had to settle for a point as visitors Bodo/Glimt twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The draw leaves Dortmund 10th the table with 11 points from their six games, while Bodo/Glimt remain winless and in 32nd place with three draws from their six fixtures.

Brandt gave Dortmund the lead following a poor pass from Haitam Aleesami, but the latter made amends when he equalised just before halftime.

The home side applied plenty of pressure after the break and were rewarded early as Brandt netted his second with a tap-in from a rebound, before Jens Petter Hauge restored parity again for the visitors 15 minutes from the end.