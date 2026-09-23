Branthwaite thrilled by England return after injury battles

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BURTON UPON TRENT, England, Sept 23 : Jarrad Branthwaite said his England call-up means "everything" after a frustrating spell on the sidelines, with the defender hoping that he can now establish himself in Thomas Tuchel's team.

The 24-year-old Everton defender is back in Tuchel's squad for four Nations League fixtures after overcoming the latest in a series of hamstring problems, a setback that ended his season in April and his World Cup hopes.

"When I went off, I was devastated after the amount of times I've came back from it and then for it to happen again," Branthwaite told reporters at St George's Park.

"So to be called up to the England squad means everything for me, and all the hard work that went in the rehab and to get back to this point, it makes it worthwhile. I'm just buzzing to be back in an England shirt."

Branthwaite said repeated setbacks forced him and Everton to rethink their approach.

"When something like that happens three or four times, you've got to reassess what's going on," he said.

"We found someone in Germany ... just looking at a holistic approach to the body, essentially. Fingers crossed, it's put me in a good position."

Now injury-free and back in the national-team fold, Branthwaite believes he has an opportunity to establish himself in Tuchel's plans after watching England's run to the World Cup semi-finals from afar.

Amid renewed debate over club-versus-country commitments after five players withdrew from the squad on Monday through injury, Branthwaite left no doubt about where he stands.

"It's a privilege to be in the England squad and to represent England," he said. "I think all players are fully committed to playing for England."

England begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday before travelling to Prague to face the Czech Republic on September 29. Tuchel's side then play Croatia in Rijeka on October 3 before hosting the Czechs three days later.