Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title

QUITO :Brazil successfully defended their Women's Copa America crown with a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout win over Colombia in Saturday's final in Quito, claiming their ninth continental title.

The game ended 4-4 after extra time.

Linda Caicedo gave Colombia the lead in the 25th minute before Angelina equalised from the spot just before halftime. Tarciane's own goal put Colombia back in front in the 69th minute, but Amanda Gutierres levelled again in the 80th.

Mayra Ramirez restored Colombia's lead two minutes from time, only for Brazil great Marta to equalise deep into stoppage time and then score again in extra time.

Leicy Santos made it 4-4 with a stunning free kick to force a penalty shootout, where Brazil's Lorena saved Carabali's effort to seal the victory.