Logo
Logo

Sport

Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title

Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Final - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - August 2, 2025 Brazil's Marta celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Final - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - August 2, 2025 Colombia's Linda Caicedo in action with Brazil's Isadora Haas REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Final - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - August 2, 2025 Colombia's Leicy Santos celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil beat Colombia in penalty shootout to win women's Copa America soccer title
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Final - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - August 2, 2025 Colombia's Linda Caicedo in action with Brazil's Giovana REUTERS/Cristina Vega
03 Aug 2025 08:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

QUITO :Brazil successfully defended their Women's Copa America crown with a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout win over Colombia in Saturday's final in Quito, claiming their ninth continental title.

The game ended 4-4 after extra time.

Linda Caicedo gave Colombia the lead in the 25th minute before Angelina equalised from the spot just before halftime. Tarciane's own goal put Colombia back in front in the 69th minute, but Amanda Gutierres levelled again in the 80th.

Mayra Ramirez restored Colombia's lead two minutes from time, only for Brazil great Marta to equalise deep into stoppage time and then score again in extra time.

Leicy Santos made it 4-4 with a stunning free kick to force a penalty shootout, where Brazil's Lorena saved Carabali's effort to seal the victory.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement