Brazil beat Colombia in shootout in Women's Copa America final thriller

QUITO :Brazil successfully defended their Women's Copa America crown by defeating Colombia 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday to claim their ninth continental title after a roller-coaster final in Quito ended 4-4.

The decider at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado saw Colombia take the lead three times, only for Brazil to respond on each occasion.

Brazil great Marta forced extra time with a late equaliser and the veteran struck again in the 105th minute to seemingly seal victory.

But a resilient Colombia found yet another equaliser to send the encounter to penalties, where Brazil's experience ultimately prevailed.

"I think women's soccer has been growing a lot. I think the trend is for it to be more competitive. Everyone here deserved a match like this. Congratulations to Colombia too," Brazil's Amanda Gutierres said.

"This means a lot. I think it's Brazil's job. It's that mentality of never giving up. That's a source of pride for Brazil. I think it means a lot to Brazilians."

Both teams created early chances but the breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Colombia's Linda Caicedo capped off a tidy passing move with a composed low finish from close range.

Brazil got the equaliser in the dying moments of the first half when Angelina stepped up to calmly convert a penalty after VAR confirmed a foul by Jorelyn Carabali on Gio Garbelini.

Colombia regained the lead in the 69th minute via a Brazil own goal, defender Tarciane attempting a routine back pass to goalkeeper Lorena but unaware that she had already charged off her line to collect the ball.

Gutierres equalised for Brazil again 10 minutes from time with her sixth goal in the tournament, a fierce strike off Garbelini's pass, but striker Mayra Ramirez restored Colombia's lead by netting after a quick counter-attack eight minutes later.

'Las Cafeteras' were within touching distance of their first continental title until Marta, introduced as a late substitute, delivered a moment of magic with a stunning equaliser six minutes into stoppage time, forcing the game into extra time.

Marta struck again in the 105th minute when she tapped in a fine cross from Angelina but Colombia turned things around again as Leicy Santos' brilliant free kick sailed into the top corner in the 115th minute.

The penalty shootout mirrored the drama of the match, with Colombia taking the early advantage after Angelina's miss.

However, when Manuela Pavi failed to convert and goalkeeper Lorena saved Leicy Santos' effort Brazil held the advantage.

Marta had the chance to seal victory but Katherine Tapia's save sent the shootout to sudden death, where Carabali's miss finally handed Brazil their ninth continental title.