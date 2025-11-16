Brazil beat Senegal 2-0 in feisty friendly at the Emirates

LONDON :First-half goals from Estevao and Casemiro secured a 2-0 victory for Brazil over Senegal in a fiery friendly at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The win marked the five-time World Cup champions’ maiden triumph against their African opponents and Carlo Ancelotti’s fourth victory in seven matches as Brazil coach.

The match was anything but a typical friendly, with several rough challenges and a couple of near skirmishes in a spiky encounter in London.

The South American giants were quick out of the blocks, with Matheus Cunha hitting the woodwork twice in the opening stages as the match began at a frenetic pace.

Brazil created several chances with a fluid four-man offensive front with Vinicius Jr playing as a striker and Estevao and Rodrygo running the channels while Cunha took the playmaker duty as an attacking midfielder.

At the back, Ancelotti made a defensive shake-up, starting centreback Eder Militao as a right back as the coach continues to search for reliable full-backs.

The result was remarkably positive, with the 27-year-old Real Madrid defender playing key roles in coverage and supporting the attack and connecting well with skilled teenager Estevao, who was a constant menace from the right.

Their breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Casemiro’s intended through-ball deflected off a Senegalese defender, falling perfectly into the path of Estevao, who arrived at lightning speed to clinically slot a left-footed shot inside the far post.

The lead was doubled in the 35th minute via a set-piece masterclass. Rodrygo delivered a pinpoint free kick to an unmarked Casemiro at the far post. The veteran midfielder controlled the ball expertly before curling home from close range, leaving keeper Edouard Mendy helpless.

Senegal came close to pulling one back before halftime, with Ederson called upon to make crucial saves from Pape Gueye and Ismaila Sarr during added time.

The second half saw Senegal squander a golden opportunity to get back in the match. In the 51st minute, Ederson's misstep while handling the ball gifted Iliman Ndiaye an open goal; however, the forward inexplicably struck the post from point-blank range.

Brazil continued to create chances, with Vinicius Jr causing Senegal persistent problems down the left channel. Despite his tireless runs, the Real Madrid forward missed several clear-cut opportunities as Brazil failed to extend their lead.

The performance showed glimpses of Ancelotti's influence on the team, with improved defensive discipline complementing their attacking flair.

The former Real Madrid coach is using these friendlies to shape his squad for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Brazil next face Tunisia in another friendly at Lille on Tuesday.