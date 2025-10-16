Brazil to face Senegal and Tunisia in November friendlies in Europe

Brazil will round off their 2025 calendar with two friendly matches in Europe next month, taking on Senegal and Tunisia as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, the Brazilian FA (CBF) announced on Thursday.

The five-time world champions, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, will face Senegal on November 15 at Emirates Stadium in London and, three days later, they will meet Tunisia in Lille, France.

The CBF announced that these fixtures were designed to "provide the team with valuable experience against African opposition" ahead of next year's tournament in North America.

After the conclusion of the South American qualifiers, the choice of opponents follows October's encounters against Asian teams, which saw Brazil beat South Korea 5-0 but suffer a stunning first defeat to Japan.

With coach Ancelotti facing limited preparation time after arriving in May from Real Madrid, the matches form part of a broader plan to expose Brazil to a variety of playing styles in preparation for next year's the World Cup.

Looking ahead to March 2026, the CBF has indicated that Brazil's next set of friendlies will likely be against top-level European nations, with the U.S. as the expected venue.

Ancelotti has been steadily implementing his vision for the squad and has emphasised the importance of adapting to diverse tactical challenges, particularly against teams from other continents.

CBF sources indicated that the plan for the three remaining international breaks would be to make final observations regarding players and tactical adjustments in November, lock in the starting line-up in March and strengthen ties with Brazilian fans with a final friendly at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana before departing for the tournament.

The upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia will provide an opportunity to test Brazil's readiness against two of Africa's strongest sides.

Senegal boast a formidable squad featuring Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Kalidou Koulibaly. They shocked Brazil 4-2 in their last encounter, a friendly played in Lisbon two years ago.

Tunisia, meanwhile, are known for their defensive organisation and have consistently performed well in African competitions.

Back in September they were the second African team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with two games to spare.