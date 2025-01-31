Brazil forward Neymar to return to Santos

Brazil forward Neymar will return to his boyhood club Santos from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, he posted on social media on Thursday.
Neymar, 32, joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain for a reported 90 million euros ($93.8 million) in 2023 but he managed only seven appearances for them after suffering a serious knee injury.
"Only a club like Santos Futebol can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years," Neymar said on a video posted on Instagram.
($1 = 0.9594 euros)