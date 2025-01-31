Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazil forward Neymar to return to Santos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazil forward Neymar to return to Santos

Brazil forward Neymar to return to Santos

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal celebrate winning the Saudi Pro League - Riyadh Park Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 24, 2024 Al Hilal's Neymar poses for a picture after winning the Saudi Pro League REUTERS/Stringer/ File Photo

31 Jan 2025 03:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil forward Neymar will return to his boyhood club Santos from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, he posted on social media on Thursday.

Neymar, 32, joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain for a reported 90 million euros ($93.8 million) in 2023 but he managed only seven appearances for them after suffering a serious knee injury.

"Only a club like Santos Futebol can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years," Neymar said on a video posted on Instagram.

($1 = 0.9594 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement