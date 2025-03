RIO DE JANEIRO : Brazil have sacked head coach Dorival Jr, the country's football confederation (CBF) said on Friday, after the five-times world champions were thrashed 4-1 away to fierce rivals Argentina in a humiliating qualifying loss in Buenos Aires. The 62-year-old was appointed in January 2024 after the team spent a year under two caretaker coaches as the Brazilian FA were unable to lure Italian Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.