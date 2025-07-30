Logo
Logo

Sport

Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final

Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Semi Final - Brazil v Uruguay - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - July 29, 2025 Brazil's Dudinha celebrates with Amanda Gutierres and Luany after scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Semi Final - Brazil v Uruguay - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - July 29, 2025 Brazil's Angelina in action with Uruguay's Belen Aquino REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Semi Final - Brazil v Uruguay - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - July 29, 2025 Uruguay's Wendy Carballo in action with Brazil's Duda Sampaio REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Semi Final - Brazil v Uruguay - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - July 29, 2025 Brazil's Kerolin in action with Uruguay's Ximena Velazco REUTERS/Cristina Vega
Brazil storm past Uruguay 5-1 to reach Women's Copa America final
Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Semi Final - Brazil v Uruguay - Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador - July 29, 2025 Brazil's Giovana celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Cristina Vega
30 Jul 2025 10:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

QUITO :Brazil advanced to the Women's Copa America final with a 5-1 semi-final victory over Uruguay on Tuesday, with Amanda Gutierres scoring twice for the defending champions.

Brazil will face Colombia in Saturday's final in a rematch of the 2022 title decider, which Brazil won to claim their eighth title.

The Brazilians have also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"We are very happy, it is my first final. It is the result of the work we have been doing with the coach," the 24-year-old Gutierres said.

"Colombia are a very tough opponent, but we are working very hard to win that trophy."

Gutierres opened the scoring after 11 minutes by heading home a pinpoint cross from Marta, and Brazil doubled their advantage just two minutes later when Gio Garbelini pounced on a loose ball to score from close range.

Uruguay almost pulled one back when Belen Aquino's effort struck the crossbar but Brazil went 3-0 up in the 27th minute through a penalty from Marta, her first goal of the tournament.

Uruguay reduced the deficit in the 51st minute through an own goal by Isa Haas but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Gutierres restored Brazil's three-goal lead with a brilliant free kick in the 65th minute.

Substitute Dudinha capped the rout four minutes from time.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement