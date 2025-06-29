Brazilian derby heartbreak leaves Botafogo's Club World Cup dream in tatters

PHILADELPHIA :Botafogo's Club World Cup run unravelled in the cruellest way as fierce domestic rivals Palmeiras ended their campaign with a 1-0 extra-time victory on Saturday that ended the momentum building around the famous Rio de Janeiro club.

Days after stunning European champions Paris St Germain, Botafogo's defensive shell cracked at precisely the wrong moment, leaving a team who had thrived as underdogs to taste bitter elimination at the hands of all-too-familiar foes.

A tense, compelling clash wrote another chapter in a captivating and intense rivalry that has gripped the South American nation in recent years.

Palmeiras overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Botafogo 4-3 in 2023 on the way to winning the title, and the Rio side responded by beating the Sao Paulo club twice en route to their Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league double the following year.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In Philadelphia on Saturday, Palmeiras fought back to end a five-match losing streak against their rivals and halted their remarkable journey through the tournament's Group of Death, in which Atletico Madrid were knocked out.

While Palmeiras surged forward with intent throughout, Botafogo's conservative approach backfired spectacularly. The team who had fearlessly taken down Champions League winners PSG suddenly looked bereft of ideas against opponents who know their every weakness.

"The idea was to play in a certain way at the beginning and then change to try to surprise Palmeiras," Botafogo coach Renato Paiva said, his voice heavy with disappointment. "The match ended up being decided by an individual play."

Paiva rued the chances they missed after Palmeiras, down to 10 men, sat back late in extra time, leaving their tournament journey to end in a whimper of domestic defeat.

For the thousands of Botafogo supporters who had dared to dream of further glory, the elimination came with a painful sting – not falling to European royalty but to neighbours from just down the Brazilian football block.

The bitter irony of conquering PSG only to stumble against Palmeiras will leave questions lingering over what might have been had Botafogo approached their countrymen with the same fearless spirit that toppled the European champions.

"The work Botafogo did in the U.S. should make anyone who is truly a Botafogo fan proud," Paiva said. "In the dressing room, the players were silent and downcast, unable to accept the result.

"I will forbid them from looking at the ground. They have to lift their heads and look up. The world now knows Botafogo better, and that is largely due to the work they have done in this tournament."