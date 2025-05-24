Brazilian Ronaldo sells stake in Valladolid

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has sold his majority stake in Real Valladolid to a North American investment group, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga was confirmed in April.

With one match remaining, away to Leganes on Saturday, they are bottom of the standings with 16 points after suffering 29 defeats.

It will be Valladolid’s third relegation since Ronaldo, 48, became majority owner of the club in 2018.

Ronaldo last year sold his majority stake in Cruzeiro, the club where he started his senior career.