Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazilian Ronaldo sells stake in Valladolid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Brazilian Ronaldo sells stake in Valladolid

Brazilian Ronaldo sells stake in Valladolid

FIE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 28, 2022 Real Valladolid majority owner Ronaldo in the stands before the match REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

24 May 2025 01:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has sold his majority stake in Real Valladolid to a North American investment group, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga was confirmed in April.

With one match remaining, away to Leganes on Saturday, they are bottom of the standings with 16 points after suffering 29 defeats.

It will be Valladolid’s third relegation since Ronaldo, 48, became majority owner of the club in 2018.

Ronaldo last year sold his majority stake in Cruzeiro, the club where he started his senior career.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement