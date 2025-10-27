Brazilian teen Fonseca beats Davidovich Fokina to win biggest career title in Basel

BASEL, Switzerland :Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca clinched the biggest title of his career on Sunday, storming past Spanish eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-4 to win the Swiss Indoors Championships in Basel.

The victory marks the 19-year-old's second tour-level title, his maiden triumph coming in Buenos Aires in February, and his first at the ATP 500 level.

Fonseca also became the first Brazilian to claim a title above the ATP 250 level since former world number one Gustavo Kuerten won the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati back in 2001.

"It is crazy," Fonseca said. "I want to thank my family and my coaches who helped me achieve this amazing effort.

"My parents just came from Brazil. They were coming to Paris and changed their flights and came here one hour before the match with my uncles. It is just amazing to have them here for the biggest title of my career.

"It is a pleasure playing this sport and this tournament and I am very happy."

Fonseca's triumph will propel him into the top 30 of the ATP world rankings for the first time when the updated standings are released on Monday. He is currently ranked 46th.

Fonseca set the tone early in the contest, breaking Davidovich Fokina to race into a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Although Davidovich Fokina managed to break back, Fonseca's power proved too much for the 26-year-old.

Fonseca fired 15 winners in the first set, closing it out with relative ease.

He started the second set in similar fashion, breaking early to take a 2-0 lead. He remained composed after failing to convert a championship point on return at 5-3, sealing the win in one hour and 25 minutes.

"We keep going. It's the first ATP 500, but not going to be the last hopefully," Fonseca said.

He also reflected on his childhood inspiration, Swiss maestro and record 10-times Basel champion Roger Federer.

"I watched on TV Roger playing this tournament since I was young and winning like 10 times if I'm not mistaken. It's a pleasure playing on this court and playing here for the first time. For sure it won't be the last time," Fonseca said.

"It's crazy how everywhere I go, there are some Brazilians cheering and calling my name. It's a pleasure representing this amazing country. Thanks so much to everyone who came and cheered for me today."

For Davidovich Fokina, the loss marked his fourth final loss this year and fifth overall.

Despite the setback, he was gracious in defeat.

"You (Fonseca) played unbelievable tennis today ... You have a bright future for sure," Davidovich Fokina said.