Brazil's Alisson to return to Liverpool after head injury against Colombia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue scores the penalty past Liverpool's Alisson Becker to win the shoot-out REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo

22 Mar 2025 01:14AM
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, who was forced off the field after a clash of heads during Thursday's 2-1 win over Colombia in a World Cup qualifier, has left the national team and will return to his club Liverpool, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Alisson and Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez both collapsed after clashing heads during the second half. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to treat them, before both players were substituted.

Media reports said Alisson, 32, was taken off as a precaution after feeling dizzy following the injury.

"Alisson is travelling back to Merseyside and will undergo assessment from the Reds' medical staff," Liverpool said in a statement.

Brazil are second in the table in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, with the top six set to directly qualify for the next year's finals.

Liverpool, who have a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings, host Everton on April 2.

Source: Reuters
