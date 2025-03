PYLOS, Greece : Here is the breakdown of votes by the members of the International Olympic Committee to elect Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry as the next president of the organisation on Thursday:

Possible votes: 97

Abstentions (including blank votes): 0

Valid votes: 97

Majority required: 49

Prince Feisal Al Hussein: 2

David Lappartient: 4

Johan Eliasch: 2

Juan Antonio Samarach Jr: 28

Kirsty Coventry: 49

Sebastian Coe: 8

Morinari Watanabe: 4