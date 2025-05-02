Brentford have a chance of playing in Europe but manager sounds caution

NOTTINGHAM, England :Brentford’s surprise away win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday kept alive its hopes of a place in European club competition next season but manager Thomas Frank has sounded a cautious note about the team's chances.

The 2-0 victory left Brentford in 11th place in the Premier League but only two points off eight placed Fulham. There is a chance that as many as 10 English clubs could qualify to play in Europe next season, but Frank warned Brentford’s destiny was not all in their own hands with four fixtures left in their league campaign.

"There is a few things that need to happen; the teams ahead of us need to get less points and we need Manchester City to win the FA Cup,” Frank told reporters after their win at the City Ground with goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa.

"There's a few things that we cannot control ourselves,” he added.

"In our last 12 games we have been extremely consistent and performed well. There's another big game on Sunday which we will do our best to win."

Brentford host Manchester United next and then complete their campaign with away trips to Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a home clash against Fulham sandwiched between.

Asked whether he felt Brentford were ready to compete in Europe, Frank said: "Ask me in three games’ time, then I'll answer the question.

"We're growing as a club and the team is growing. We would be more competitive if we didn't have as many injuries last year.

"We consistently performed at a good level. This season we had one bad game whereas the other season we have had three or four."

Brentford have never competed in European club competition and Frank told Sky Sports it could prove “tricky” for the club.

"Do you want to be a European club, but what is a European club?” he asked.

"Is that every year? If it is, then it depends on the size of the club, where the budget would need to be fairly linked to it. Money talks.

"The good thing for us is culture, strategy, hard work, clear principles and style of play. All those things we do quite well. It can raise your level and it has raised our level,” Frank said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)