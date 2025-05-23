Brighton leave out joint top-scorer Pedro from Spurs trip over training incident

Brighton & Hove Albion will be without their joint top-scorer Joao Pedro when they visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with manager Fabian Huerzeler saying the Brazil striker has been left out due to a "small issue in training".

Pedro, who equals Danny Welbeck with 10 league goals this season, did not play in Monday's 3-2 win over champions Liverpool, with a report by The Athletic later attributing the 23-year-old's absence to an altercation he had with a teammate during training.

"With Joao we had a small issue in training, a type which isn't uncommon from time to time in all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed," Huerzeler told reporters on Friday.

"Joao is an incredible football player. He is a match winner for us. That's why we invested in him. But there are principles, there are values... they are non-negotiable.

"Joao is still a young player, and (there's) still a lot of potential that he will grow. I'm sure he'll learn from this and come back stronger next season."

Pedro last played for Brighton on April 19, when he was sent off for flicking his hand into Brentford defender Nathan Collins' face during a 4-2 loss, an act which got him a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

With ninth-placed Brentford three points below Brighton, a draw at Spurs will ensure Huerzeler's men finish eighth, which could earn them a place in next season's UEFA Conference League provided some other results go their way.