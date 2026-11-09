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Brighton move second with victory over 10-man Brentford
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Brighton move second with victory over 10-man Brentford

Brighton move second with victory over 10-man Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 8, 2026 Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Gomez celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brighton move second with victory over 10-man Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 8, 2026 Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Gomez celebrates scoring their first goal with Chema Andres REUTERS/Dylan Martinez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Brighton move second with victory over 10-man Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 8, 2026 Brighton and Hove Albion's Luka Vuskovic in action with Brentford's Kevin Schade Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
09 Nov 2026 12:33AM
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BRIGHTON, England, Nov 8 : Brighton & Hove Albion's stunning start to the season continued with a 2-0 home victory against 10-man Brentford that lifted Fabian Huerzeler's side above Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table on Sunday.

Diego Gomez's superb strike and a Pascal Gross penalty in the first half allowed Brighton to cruise to a win that means after 10 games the south-coast club are champions Arsenal's closest pursuers.

Liverpool won 3-1 at Crystal Palace to go fourth but Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Sunderland whose first league victory since August lifted them off the bottom.

Bournemouth are up to seventh as Evanilson scored for the fifth Premier League game in succession in a 2-1 victory at Ipswich Town.

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Brighton are continuing to provide ample evidence to suggest their lofty position is not a false one and, while they were helped by Igor Thiago's red card midway through the first half, they beat Brentford at a canter.

It is their best ever start to a top-flight season and they head into the international break on 22 points, with Arsenal on 27 after their 1-0 win at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Gomez seized on a clearance at the edge of the area and struck a superb left-foot shot on the turn into the top corner.

Brentford striker Thiago then got involved in a tussle with Chema Andres and after a VAR check the Brazilian was sent off.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Gross dispatched a penalty high into the net after Keane Lewis-Potter had held Luka Vuskovic.

Liverpool bounced back from last week's defeat at home by Arsenal with Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak all on target at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Nketiah scored a consolation penalty for Palace in added time but pressure is mounting on manager Pierre Sage whose side will head into the international break bottom of the table.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris will be breathing a little easier though after his side upset Chelsea.

Enzo Le Fee struck the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was adjudged to have pulled Brian Brobbey to the ground.

Sunderland moved up to 18th with eight points, one more than Palace and Manchester United, who host Aston Villa later.

Source: Reuters
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