Brighton's Gomez scores spectacular goal from halfway line

BRIGHTON, England, Oct 18 : Diego Gomez produced a stunning halfway-line goal as Brighton & Hove Albion thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on Sunday, the Premier League's longest-range strike in nearly nine years.

With Brighton 1-0 up following an early own goal from Jaydee Canvot, Gomez spotted Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez off his line in the seventh minute and seized his opportunity from the centre circle.

The Paraguayan midfielder took one touch before unleashing a spectacular shot from 51 metres out, leaving the backtracking Benitez desperately flailing his arms as the ball sailed over him and into the back of the net.

Gomez's audacious strike was the furthest range goal in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney scored for Everton against West Ham United from 58 metres out in November 2017, according to data firm Opta.

"When I got the ball I knew the goalkeeper was a little bit ahead. When I scored, I didn't know where to run or what to do. I was very happy with the goal," Gomez told Sky Sports.

"It's about the brotherhood and the intensity. We keep doing this in training and games."

Former goalkeeper and BBC pundit Shay Given said he could not blame Benitez for the goal.

"We're always talking about sweeper goalkeepers and you've got to be high up for the through ball and the defence playing a high line. I think his position was fine," Given said.

"You've just got to take your hat off to Gomez. That is just a brilliant, brilliant goal."

Brighton continued to run riot and moved to the top of the scoring charts with 23 goals in seven games this season.

They are provisionally second in the standings, five points behind leaders Manchester City.