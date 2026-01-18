Brignone could return to Alpine World Cup on Tuesday after injury

MILAN, Jan 18 : Italian skier Federica Brignone has registered for Tuesday's World Cup giant slalom at the Italian venue of Plan de Corones, the domestic federation for winter sports said on Sunday.

It would be the reigning World Cup overall champion's first race since she suffered a double leg fracture at the Italian national championships in April.

The 35-year-old Brignone would take part in the morning course inspection and would then decide whether to race or not, the federation said in a statement.

Brignone's decision will be closely monitored since there is now less than three weeks to go before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The head of Italy's Olympic committee said in December that Brignone would compete at the Winter Olympics.