Brilliant Bol retains 400m hurdles title in style
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 19, 2025 Netherlands' Femke Bol crosses the finish line to win the final REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 19, 2025 Netherlands' Femke Bol in action during the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
19 Sep 2025 08:48PM
TOKYO : Femke Bol put the seal on a fantastic season by retaining her world 400 metres hurdles title in emphatic style on Friday as the Dutchwoman stormed home in a world-leading 51.54 seconds.

Jasmine Jones of the U.S. finished like a train to take silver in a personal best of 52.08, while Emma Zapletalova got a surprise bronze in a Slovakia national record of 53.00.

Bol won eight races in a row through the season and started her Tokyo trip by anchoring the Netherlands to silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.

In the absence of Olympic champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the 400 flat on Thursday, Bol was red-hot favourite on Friday and duly delivered.

Source: Reuters
