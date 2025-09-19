Brilliant Bol retains 400m hurdles title in style

TOKYO : Femke Bol put the seal on a fantastic season by retaining her world 400 metres hurdles title in emphatic style on Friday as the Dutchwoman stormed home in a world-leading 51.54 seconds.

Jasmine Jones of the U.S. finished like a train to take silver in a personal best of 52.08, while Emma Zapletalova got a surprise bronze in a Slovakia national record of 53.00.

Bol won eight races in a row through the season and started her Tokyo trip by anchoring the Netherlands to silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.

In the absence of Olympic champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the 400 flat on Thursday, Bol was red-hot favourite on Friday and duly delivered.