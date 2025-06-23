On brink of making history, Inter Miami to go all in against Palmeiras

MIAMI :Inter Miami have no intention to play for a draw when they face Palmeiras in their final Group A game at the Club World Cup on Sunday, a result that would send both teams into the knockout stages.

It would be a massive achievement for Inter Miami, who beat Porto and drew against Al Ahly in their first two games.

Palmeiras are top of the group on four points, ahead of Miami on goal difference with Porto and Al Ahly both on one point.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

All four teams can still qualify for the last 16 but only Miami and Palmeiras have their fate in their hands. Palmeiras need a draw to qualify top of the group.

The group winners will face the second-placed team in Group B, currently led by Botafogo with six points while Champions League winners Paris St Germain are second on three points.

KEY QUOTES:

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano: "We're facing possibly one of the most important games in the history of our club. Above all, let that fill us with enthusiasm to be able to play it, let it not be a burden, not a burden, but an excitement and a challenge for this group of players who are also doing well up until now.

"It would be a big mistake if we went into it thinking about not playing it and only about the result. I think that when you think about the result and don't go into it, certain things can happen during the game that make it very difficult to get back into the game. In the end, our idea is to go and win the game like we've always done, like every time we go into a game, whether it's in the Club World Cup, MLS, the Champions League, or any other competition we're involved in."