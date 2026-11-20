Nov 20 : South Africa captain Siya Kolisi hit back at a suggestion Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was being "dramatic" in saying the side had let the country down in defeat by France as the team vowed they would not be sidetracked by the latter's suspension.

Erasmus made the statement on Monday in announcing his team for the Nations Championship clash with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, the same press conference from which he received a six-match ban from World Rugby for criticising the match officials in Paris.

Kolisi was asked if the coach was being dramatic with the statement, a suggestion which clearly riled the Springbok captain.

"Did you say it was dramatic?" he asked twice. "It might sound dramatic to you, but to us it means so much more. Rugby has done a lot for our country, and it's done a lot for many of us who come from South Africa," Kolisi said.

"We know how happy people are and what the mood is like when we win, and when we lose, it gets tough. People care a lot about it.

"When we play, we think about the people back home. We don't take representing the country lightly because we represent every single person in South Africa when we put on that jersey."

Ireland have selected regular hooker Dan Sheehan at number eight, the first time he will have played there in a test match, though he has done so for his club Leinster.

The Springboks demolished the Ireland scrum when they won 24-13 in Dublin last year, but Kolisi is expecting a tougher battle this time round.

"Their scrum is much better than it was a year ago. You can see they're getting penalties," he said. "But our focus is not on what they're going to do. It's about making sure we stick to our plans and do what we need to do in the scrum."

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said Erasmus had been involved with the team during the week leading up to the game.

"He's been hands-on with our team, and we're in a good space," Stick said. "Irrespective of what has happened, we love him, we appreciate him, and no one is going to break us. I can tell you that for sure."