Britain women claim Madison gold, one-two pursuit finish at Track Worlds

(Corrects the name of Lorena Wiebes' partner in paragraph 5 to Lisa van Belle, not Maike van der Duin)

SANTIAGO :Britain's Katie Archibald and Maddie Leech produced a powerful late surge to win gold in the women's Madison at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Saturday, holding off France and Italy after a dramatic crash ended the Netherlands' challenge.

Twice Olympic champion Archibald and Leech, the gold medallists with 30 points, finished ahead of France's Victoire Berteau and Marion Borras on 24, while Italy's Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini took bronze with 20.

Despite trailing early on, 31-year-old Archibald and her 22-year-old partner Leech recovered superbly to take command in the decisive moments through their teamwork to clinch gold.

Archibald is an Olympic champion in this event, having won at the Tokyo Games with now-retired Laura Kenny. Archibald took silver in the women's elimination race earlier on Thursday, with Ireland's Lara Gillespie claiming gold.

The race took a dramatic turn when Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes, already a double gold medallist at the championships, crashed heavily with her partner Lisa van Belle midway through the contest, forcing the pair out of the race.

Anna Morris led a British one-two in the individual pursuit to cap a dominant night for the team. American Chloe Dygert claimed bronze.

Morris successfully defended her individual pursuit crown with a commanding ride, clocking 4:27.005 to finish 2.3 seconds ahead of compatriot Josie Knight as Britain swept gold and silver in the event.

The Welsh world record holder showed no sign of slowing and stayed smooth on the black line in the closing laps to seal her second straight world title.