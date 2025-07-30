Britain's Woad ready to take women's Open by storm

Britain's Lottie Woad said she will block out the noise ahead of the Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl this week after being installed as the favourite despite it being her first major since turning professional.

The 21-year-old former Florida State University student marked her entry into the paid ranks by cruising to a three-stroke victory at last week's Scottish Open.

She also won the Irish Open by six strokes as an amateur in July before just missing out on becoming the first amateur to win a major when she was beaten by one stroke by Australia's Grace Kim at the Evian Championship.

So it is hardly surprising that Surrey-born Woad, who turned professional after the Evian Championship, has found herself in the spotlight as she arrived in South Wales.

Asked about the growing expectation, Woad said it was all part of the learning process.

"I don't think you can ever really fully handle it. I definitely feel like I've got a lot better at it," she told reporters. "I just try and block out the noise as much as possible really."

Woad finished tied 10th at the Women's Open last year at St Andrews, but said Porthcawl presents a tough challenge.

"I think it will be a really good test. We'll see; weather is always a factor in links golf. A lot more to mind off the tee than St Andrews last year. Definitely got to keep in play," she said. "A lot of holes, par is a good score, and then you've got to take a chance on the par-5s really."

Amongst a high-quality field standing in Woad's way is defending champion Lydia Ko from New Zealand.

"She's kind of come out with a bang, and I'm sure she's going to keep continuing to play well," Ko said of Woad.

"I don't know a lot about her game personally, but the little that I've seen, she seems super impressive and has that kind of cool, calm, collected demeanour, and that's, I think, pretty important as a player."

Olympic champion Ko is playing in Wales for the first time and said she is ready for the elements.

"I would rather it be tough than be calm. As much as I love sunny weather, when I'm coming to play the Women's Open, I expect it to be rainy, windy, and that's what I've gotten to really enjoy about this Championship," she said.

"I hope it brings all those elements."

World number one Nelly Korda is bidding to win her first British Open after coming tied second last year.

She is also expecting big things from former amateur world number one Woad.

"Golf is a game of confidence, and she's definitely high up there right now, so she's going to be trusting everything," Korda said.

"Her worst finish in the past three events is theoretically second or third. I think she's also riding a confidence high too with how well she's playing."