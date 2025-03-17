Briton Draper pummels Rune to win Indian Wells title

Britain's Jack Draper thrashed Denmark's Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 to collect the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells on Sunday with a place in the top 10 assured for the first time.

Draper has suffered with a lingering hip issue this year but looked fine as he zipped around the court with ease on Sunday, firing 21 winners to cap a superb week in the California desert.

Playing in his fourth Masters 1000 final, Rune had the benefit of experience but could never find his rhythm as he made seven winners against 18 unforced errors.

Draper bludgeoned his opponent with seven aces in the first set, having hit a forehand winner to break in the first game and outfoxed Rune at the net in the third to go up another break.

The Dane's frustrations boiled over early in the second set, where he shouted at his team before dropping serve in the first game. He handed Draper another break in the penultimate game with a backhand shot that he sent wide.

Draper fired a booming forehand shot across the net to clinch the match and smiled towards the stands before kneeling on court with his fists thrust into the air in celebration.