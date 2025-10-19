Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

LONDON :Emiliano Buendia came off the bench to secure Aston Villa an impressive 2-1 comeback win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday after Morgan Rogers struck a superb equaliser for the visitors.

Tottenham made a flying start when Rodrigo Bentancur put them in front with a close-range finish after five minutes after Joao Palhinha headed back a deep Mohammed Kudus cross.

But Villa, who arrived in north London on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, levelled in the 37th minute when England midfielder Rogers let fly with a dipping right-foot shot from the edge of the area that flew past Guglielmo Vicario.

It has been quite a couple of weeks for Rogers who has emerged as an unlikely challenger to Jude Bellingham for a place in the England team at next year's World Cup.

He scored his first senior international goal 10 days ago in the friendly win over Wales and earned his ninth cap in the thrashing of Latvia.

Both sides had chances after the break but it was Villa who looked the more threatening and they took the points when Buendia, who replaced Evann Guessand on the hour, curled a low shot into the far corner in front of the joyous visiting fans.

After a slow start to the campaign, Villa have now won five matches in a row and are up to 10th in the table with 12 points while a second league loss of the season for Tottenham left them in sixth, behind Chelsea on goal difference.

It was a sobering afternoon for Tottenham who would have gone second in the standings with a win, but after good starts to both halves they faded and lacked creativity.