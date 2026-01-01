Burkina Faso beat Sudan to seal second in Group E at Cup of Nations

Dec 31 : ‌Burkina Faso booked second place in Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Sudan in Casablanca on Wednesday, with goals from Lassina Traore and Arsene Kouassi as their opponents squandered a penalty.

The Burkinabe finished on ‌six points from three matches, three behind ‌group winners Algeria, who advance with a perfect record. Sudan, meanwhile, progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Burkina Faso must wait for the completion of Group F later on Wednesday to learn their Round of ‍16 opponents: either defending champions Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique.

That knockout tie against the pool winner is set for Marrakech on Tuesday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Sudan face a daunting test against 2021 champions Senegal ​in Tangier on Saturday.

Traore ‌put Burkina Faso ahead after 16 minutes, rising to meet a looping cross from Stephane Aziz ​Ki and steering his header inside the far post.

Sudan squandered a ⁠golden chance to level ‌when Burkinabe goalkeeper Herve Koffi felled Al-Gozoli Nooh in ​the box, only for Nooh to drag the resulting penalty wide.

That miss was compounded by further ‍wasted opportunities, and Burkina Faso made sure of the points ⁠as Kouassi raced onto a pass from Dango Ouattara and ​slipped the ball past ‌the goalkeeper from 15 yards.