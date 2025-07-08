'Buzzing' Archer in the selection frame for third test, says McCullum

Jofra Archer is fit and ready to go if called upon for England's third test against India, coach Brendon McCullum said, as the injury-plagued fast bowler edges closer to a return in the longest format.

Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 tests but has not played in the format since February 2021 after a succession of elbow injuries and back issues sidelined him for long periods.

The 30-year-old was added to the squad for the second test at Edgbaston but did not make the starting side as England suffered a crushing 336-run defeat which levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

"Jofra is looking fit, he's looking strong, he's looking ready to go, and he'll come into calculations," McCullum told reporters ahead of the July 10-14 test at Lord's.

"It's hugely exciting. He's buzzing as well. He's obviously been through his injuries and his time out of test cricket.

"We all know what he's capable of achieving in test cricket and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him, he's able to recapture, and also improve on, what he's been able to do already in that form of the game."

England would also resist any temptation to promote in-form Jamie Smith up the order after the wicketkeeper-batter scored 184 and 88 while batting at number seven, McCullum added.

"He's just developing at rapid speed, and from our point of view, we're very happy with him at number seven and with the gloves on," he said.

"He does look world class. When we made the decision to bring Jamie Smith into test cricket, we were hopeful that he'd be able to have that sort of impact, obviously in the middle, but also being able to have the power that he's got with the tail too."