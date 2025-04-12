Cabrera misses cut in controversial Masters return

AUGUSTA, Georgia : Angel Cabrera's controversial return to the Masters this week for the first time since serving a 30-month prison sentence for domestic abuse came to a close on Friday as the former champion missed the cut at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 55-year-old Argentine, who was imprisoned for threats and harassment against two of his ex-girlfriends, opened the tournament with a three-over-par 75 and returned an eight-over 80 in Friday's second round to sit at 11 over on the week.

That left Cabrera, who was released from prison in August 2023, near the bottom of the 95-player starting field in his 21st Masters start.

Augusta National gives a lifetime Masters exemption to past champions, an honor Cabrera earned in 2009 when his playoff win over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell made him South America's first winner of the tournament.

Cabrera missed the cut in his last Masters appearance in 2019, skipped the next two during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to play last year due to visa issues.

But the twice major champion came into the 2025 Masters with a pep in his step having earned his first triumph on the PGA Champions Tour last week, which put him back in the winner's circle for the first time since being released from prison.

While Cabrera's presence at this week's Masters has drawn some criticism, including from women's rights groups, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley defended the club's decision in his pre-tournament news conference.

"Well, we certainly abhor domestic violence of any type," Ridley told reporters. "As it relates to Angel, Angel has served the sentence that was prescribed by the Argentine courts, and he is the past champion, and so he was invited."